Covid-19 Greece – 1,327 new cases on Thursday, 22 deaths

Greece announced today 1,327 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 168,872, 51.9% of which are men. During the tracking, it was found that 6,088 (3.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 54,146 (61.1%) are related to an already known case.

281 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 203 (72.2%) are men while 85.4% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,185 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 22 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,056 in the country, of which 3,560 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

