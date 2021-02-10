Covid-19 Greece – 1,496 new cases on Wednesday, 17 deaths

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: February 10, 2021

A total of 1,185 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 1,496 new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 167,549, 51.9% of which are men. During the tracking, it was found that 6,073 (3.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 53,600 (61.0%) are related to an already known case.

284 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 202 (71.1%) are men while 85.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

There were 17 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,034 in the country, of which 3,547 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

