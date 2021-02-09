Covid-19 Greece – 1,526 new cases on Tuesday, 20 deaths

A total of 1,176 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 1,526 new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 166,067, 51.9% of which are men. During the tracking, it was found that 6,061 (3.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 52,913 (61.0%) are related to an already known case.

277 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 200 (72.2%) are men while 85.2% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,176 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 20 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,017 in the country, of which 3,534 (58.7%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.