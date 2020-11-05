Covid-19 Greece – 2,917 cases reported on Thursday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,917 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, of which 27 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 49,807, of which 54.5% are men.

4,303 (8.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 14,879 (29.9%) are related to an already known case.

187 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 43 (23.0%) being females and the rest men, while 90.4% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 310 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 29 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 702 in the country. Of the fatalities, 275 (39.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.6% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.