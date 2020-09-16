Covid-19 Greece – 312 new cases reported

A total of 312 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 22 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 174 were detected in the Attica region.

There were 3 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 319 in the country. 118 (37.3%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.5% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

The total number of cases stands at 14,041, of which 55.5% are men, while 2,462 (17.5%)are considered related to travel from abroad and 5,972 (42.5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 67 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 20 (29.9%) being women and the rest men. 88.1% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Finally, 176 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.