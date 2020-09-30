Covid-19 Greece – 354 cases reported

Greece announced today 354 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 56 are associated with known outbreaks, and 23 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 18,475, of which 56.1% are men.

A total of 2,927 (15.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 7,598 (41.1%) are related to an already known case.

The patients intubated are 78 and their median age is 69 years, 22 (28.2%) are women and the rest are men. 87.2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older, while 212 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Three more fatalities were recorded today bringing the death toll to 391 since the beginning of the outbreak with 144 (36.8%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 96.7% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.