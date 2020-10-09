Covid-19 Greece – 391 new cases reported on Friday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Friday 391 new Covid-19 cases, of which 56 are associated with known outbreaks and 36 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 21,772, of which 55.7% are men.

3,213 (14.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,892 (40.8%) are related to an already known case.

re being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 27 (27.6%) being women and the rest men, while 90.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 237 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there was one death recorded bringing the death toll to 431 in the country. 161 (37.4%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.