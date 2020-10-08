Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Thursday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Thursday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 65 are associated with known outbreaks and 17 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 20,1381, of which 55.8% are men.

3,170 (14.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,727 (40.8%) are related to an already known case.

91 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 25 (27.5%) being women and the rest men, while 90.1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 236 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 6 more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 430 in the country. 160 (37.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.