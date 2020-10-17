Covid-19 Greece – 482 new cases reported on Saturday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Saturday 482 new Covid-19 cases, of which 46 are associated with known outbreaks and 19 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 24,932, of which 55.6% are men.

3,475 (13.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10,037 (40.3%) are related to an already known case.

83 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 24 (28.9%) being females and the rest men, while 95.2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 256 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

France declares state of national emergency due to Covid-19 pandemic

Primary school 6th-grader boys refuse to wear pink Covid-19 masks

Finally, there were 12 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 502 in the country. Of the fatalities, 188 (37.6%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.2% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.