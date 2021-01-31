Covid-19 Greece – 484 new cases, 17 deaths on Sunday

Greece announced 484 new cases of the COVID-19 Sunday, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 156,957, of which 52% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,953 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 49,216 (63.9%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 255 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years; 187 (73.3%) are men while 86.7% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1,113 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 17 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 5,796 in the country, of which 3,406 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

