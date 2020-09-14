Covid-19 Greece – 5 deaths recorded in a day

A total of 180 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 21 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points.

Gkikas Majorkinis, speaking during the briefing of the press corps on the course of the pandemic, explained that the spread of the virus is now large in the age group of 20-30 years. There were 7 new deaths recorded, of which 89 (35.0%) are women and the rest men, bringing the death toll to 255.

There were 5 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 310 in the country. 112 (36.7%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.4% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

The total number of cases stands at 13,420, of which 55.4% are men, while 2,419 (18.0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 5,789 (43.1%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 59 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 12 (22.2%) being women and the rest men. 88.9% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Finally, 173 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.