Covid-19 Greece – 585 new cases and 28 deaths on Friday

The Greek authorities announced 516 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Friday, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 151,041, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,822 (3.9%) cases were related to travel from abroad and 46,487 (63.7%) are related to an already known case.

288 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years; 202 (70.1%) of the intubated are men, while 86.5% of those intubated have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,059 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 28 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,598 in the country, of which 3,302 (59.0%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.4% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.