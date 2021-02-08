Covid-19 Greece 638 new cases on Monday, 25 deaths

A total of 1,169 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 638 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 164,575, of which 51.9% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 6,045 (3.7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 52,595 (61.0%) are related to an already known case.

276 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, 198 (71.7%) are men while 86.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,169 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 25 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5.997 in the country, of which 3,525 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

also read

Forbes: Syros among the underrated Mediterranean islands