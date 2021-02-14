Covid-19 Greece – 662 new cases on Sunday, 23 deaths

A total of 1,218 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 662 new cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, 2 of which were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 172,128, 51.9% of which are men. Based on the past 7 days’ confirmed cases, 58 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,696 are related to an already known case.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 301 (68.4% men). Their median age is 70 years; while 86.7% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

There were 23 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,126 in the country. Their median age was 79 years old. 95.6% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.