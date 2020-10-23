Covid-19 Greece – 841 new cases reported on Friday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Friday 841 new Covid-19 cases, of which 76 are associated with known outbreaks and 43 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 29,057, of which 55.5% are men.

3,777 (13.0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 11,354 (39.1%) are related to an already known case.

89 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 31 (34.8%) being females and the rest men, while 93.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 268 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 10 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 559 in the country. Of the fatalities, 209 (37.4%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.2% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.