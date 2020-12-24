Covid-19 Greece – 873 new cases & 55 deaths on Thursday

The total number of cases is 134,235, of which 52.4% are men. 5,284 (3.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 39,198 (29.4%) are related to an already known case.

476 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years, while 155 (32.6%) are women and the rest are men. 79.8% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

A total of 845 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 55 more fatalities bringing the death toll to 4,457 in the country, of which 1,776 (40.3%) are women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.