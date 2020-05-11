UPD- Covid-19 Greece – One death in a last 24 hours

UPD –

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece reached 152, after an 80-year-old man with an underlying disease died in the “Sotiria” hospital on Monday afternoon.

Ten new Covid-10 cases were recorded in Greece in the past 24 hours, while there was one death. The total number of cases is 2,726, of which 55.5% are men.

32 patients are being treated intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 12 (37.5%) are women and the rest are men. 96.9% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 87 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The total number of deaths in the country is 152, with 37 being women (26.4%) and the rest men. The median age of the fatalities is 74 years and 93.4% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 or older.

