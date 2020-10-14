Covid-19 is the biggest fraud ever, Ronaldo’s sister says on her social media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has posted an explosive rant on Instagram following news of the positive coronavirus test for the Juventus superstar.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo had tested positive for Covid-19 while he was away on international duty with Portugal, forcing him to withdraw from the squad and self-isolate.

A statement from the Portuguese football federation read: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“I believe that today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I’ve seen since I was born.

“A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: ‘Enough fooling the entire world’. Someone, open your eyes, please.”

source goal.com