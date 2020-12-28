Covid-19 lockdown – Schools set to open on January 8th

Greece started the vaccination against the coronavirus on Sunday, but the persistent number of cases on a daily basis leaves little room for complacency.

The target of covering 60% of the population with the vaccine is still far and according to scientists is estimated to have been achieved by the middle or end of the summer.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas had said that the government aimed to reopen schools on January 8th.

Given the current conditions, the prospect of lifting the large-scale lockdown measures remains distant.

Speaking to SKAI TV, the president of the hospital doctors of Athens – Piraeus, Matina Pagoni said that based on the current data, all levels of education could be opened on January 7.

Ms. Pagoni, however, warned that any relaxation in complying with the measures for the remaining holiday period should be avoided, adding that the next ten days would reveal whether the schools can be opened. “If we do well and the indicators are good until the 5th of the month, there is no problem for the schools not to open, but if we start partying, the cases will increase,” she warned.

According to sources in the government, officials will examine the epidemiological footprint of the days of Christmas and New Year before making any decisions.