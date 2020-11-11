Covid-19 – Nationwide curfew from 9 pm till 5 am announced

It will take effect on Friday, November 13

The Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced new Covid-19 measures including a nationwide curfew from 9 pm until 5 am the next morning.

The announcements of Hardalias were made in light of the 2,752 cases of coronavirus and the negative fatality record of 43 deaths.

In particular, Mr. Hardalias announced:

Across the country from 9 – 5 in the morning travel restrictions throughout Greece, with few exceptions. Travel to work, to the hospital, and outings with a pet near the home will be allowed.

During this period the corresponding SMS and the employee certificate are valid. The measure will take effect from Friday 13/11.