Covid-19 new measures for Attica – 40% mandatory teleworking

The number of cases in the region has increased over the past two weeks

Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias anounced a series of stricter measures to curb the rise of Covid-19 cases in the region of Attica.

The high concentration of Covid-19 cases in the Attica region compelled the Minister to present additional measures in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, including the following, which will focus on specific municipal districts in the Athens centre which include:

The following will apply from Monday, September 21st to October 4th:

Public gatherings of up to nine people.

Concerts are suspended.

Movie screenings are suspended.

Mandatory teleworking at 40% for employees in the private and public sector.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras raised the alarm about the situation in Attica.

“The government is ready to implement additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Attica,” the prime minister said.