Covid-19 patient had 4-hour erection

An unidentified 62-year-old man from France suffered the painful condition while receiving care in hospital

Covid-19 may cause priapism ― an erection lasting longer than four hours, doctors have warned.

An unidentified 62-year-old man from France suffered the painful condition while receiving care in hospital for a severe bout of the coronavirus.

His erection was caused by trapped blood in the penis, which was found to be full of blood clots when it was drained by medics.

also read

At least 6,500 Covid-19 sample checks carried out on inbound passengers on July 1

Turkish Court meeting on Hagia Sophia lasts 17 minutes – Ruling expected in 15 days

Blood clotting, or thrombosis, has been reported as a dangerous complication in up to a third of coronavirus-infected patients.

When clots block arteries or veins, the blockages can trigger fatal heart attacks and strokes. They can also lead to pripiasm.

But this is believed to be the first time priapism has been seen as a side effect of the coronavirus, which has killed 500,000 people worldwide.

The patient left intensive care after spending two weeks on a ventilator, suggesting he has now recovered from Covid-19.

source dailymail.co.uk