Businesses will make 50% of employees work from their residences for public health safety

Compulsory teleworking has been extended until March 31, 2021, with a total of 50% of employees compelled to work remotely.

According to the JMC (Joint Ministerial Decision) issued in the Government Gazette, the obligation to apply the extraordinary and temporary Covid-19 measures regarding the organisation of the place and time of work is extended nationwide.

