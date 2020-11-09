COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-review publication

Germany’s BioNTech and its US pharma partner Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial of over 43,000 participants.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,“ said Dr Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer in a statement. “The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”

Based on current projections from the company, it expects to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

See Also:

First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert

Elon Musk’s Battery Farm has been a total triumph & here comes the Sequel

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-review publication.

Bourla said that they are “reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen”.

Read more: yahoo