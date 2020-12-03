Covid-19: What code we send to 13033 to go to seasonal Christmas stores

The Greek government announced today the extension of the lockdown until December 14, while from next Monday the Christmas seasonal stores will open. This means that SMS to 13033 remain in force for movement. But the question arises about what number consumers need to send in order to visit the open retail stores.

It was clarified that sending citizens wanting to shop from these stores from Monday, should send the code 2 to 13033.

It was deemed appropriate not to add an extra code as seasonal items will be sold in supermarkets from Monday, while an extra code to 13033 will be added with the opening of retail, if conditions allow on December 14th.

