Crans-Montana Cyprus Conference to start with security

The UN-brokered Cyprus negotiations in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, aiming to reunite the divided island will take place in two separate “tables,” informed sources said on Tuesday.

“One will be dealing with the issue of security and guarantees and the other tackling bi-communal issues like governance and power-sharing…The processes will be separate but interdependent,” one said.

The second international conference on Cyprus at the Swiss resort starts on Wednesday and also participating are representatives of the island’s guarantors – Greece, Turkey and Britain. As well as that of the European Union as an observer.

The guarantors will focus on the very thorny issue of security and guarantees in a reunited federal EU-member Cyprus and Turkey’s stand on this is vital.

