Crazy! Jennifer Aniston amasses 20 million followers on Instagram with only 12 posts!

Some people toil for years to gain a few thousand followers on Instagram with countless of posts and photos.
But if you are Jennifer Aniston, a dozen posts on your recently created Instagram account is enough to get you 20 million followers.
Yep, that’s right. The Greek-American Hollywood star reached 20 million within only a month!
The 50-year-old star of “The Morning Show” posted on her account a month after its creation, to celebrate the important milestone.
“20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS 🤗”, she posted.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
