Crazy! Jennifer Aniston amasses 20 million followers on Instagram with only 12 posts!

Some people toil for years to gain a few thousand followers on Instagram with countless of posts and photos.

But if you are Jennifer Aniston, a dozen posts on your recently created Instagram account is enough to get you 20 million followers.

Yep, that’s right. The Greek-American Hollywood star reached 20 million within only a month!

The 50-year-old star of “The Morning Show” posted on her account a month after its creation, to celebrate the important milestone.

“20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS 🤗”, she posted.