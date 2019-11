Cretan man enters Guinness Book of World records for most push-ups

A Cretan man was inducted in the Guinness Book of World records after he achieved the most diamond push-ups on medicine balls in one minute (44). The previous record was 41 push-ups.

Kostas Stathopoulos managed the feat in Heraklion, Greece, on 8 July 2019.

Stathopoulos is a physical therapist and chose to attempt a record to highlight the importance of strengthening the core of the body.

The official announcement of his record was published a few days ago on the site of the organisation.