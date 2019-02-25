Crete feeling the force of “Oceanis” storm

Many areas in Greece continue to face problems due to cold front “Oceanis”, which covered the country on Friday. The island of Crete is feeling the force of the extreme weather phenomenon with portions of both the national highway and the provincial roads being covered in mud due to landslides caused by heavy rains. A large part of the national highway, at the height of Platani, towards Rethymno has been covered in mud, while a landslide has also caused the roads at areas of Agios Fanourios and Agious Pantes on the network.

The Greek Meteorological Services forecast the extreme conditions would continue to plague the island on Tuesday too.

Local authorities have advised citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel for safety reasons.

Large boulders have rolled onto the roads on the Chania-Kissamos national highway making driving along the road extremely dangerous.

The Deputy Prefect of the city of Chania issued a statement informing locals to avoid crossing the bridges of the Platanias, Kissamos and Selinos Municipalities while pointing out the bridge of Alikianos remained closed. At the bridge after Fourne to Lakkous as well as on the provincial road at the juncture from Argyroupoli to Asi Gonia, traffic has been disrupted.

Many schools will remain closed across the country.