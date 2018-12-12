Crete: From 6,000 BC to the Byzantine era in an amazing exhibition

Visitors at The Museum of Cycladic Art will be transported to 3 cities of the ancient Cretan era that have been erased from history. The Museum in collaboration with the Regional Services of the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports (Archaeological Ephorates of Chania, Rethymno, and Herakleion) are co-organizing an exhibition entitled “Crete. Emerging cities: Aptera ― Eleutherna ― Knossos. Three ancient cities revived” from 12 December 2018 to 30 April 2019.

The exhibition outlines the life of three cities, Aptera, Eleutherna, and Knossos, from their founding and development to their abandonment and rediscovery through recent archaeological investigation and excavation spanning from the 6th millennia BC to the 800 AD.

Approximately 500 artefacts, some newly excavated, others from old excavations but never presented to the public before, represent these three important cities of hekatompolis Crete (Crete of the one-hundred cities). Some of these artefacts illustrate personified narratives. It is also the first time that so many artefacts leave Crete for a temporary exhibition.

This exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Archaeological Museum of Herakleion, the Archaeological Museum of Rethymno, the University of Crete – Museum of ancient Eleutherna Research Centre, and the British School at Athens – Knossos Stratigraphic Museum, with the participation of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens – Gennadius Library, the Sylvia Ioannou Foundation, and the Benaki Museum, who contributed Renaissance maps and books.