Crete in top destinations for Brits: EasyJet

Airline company tickets skyrocket after Boris Johnson announcement of gradual lifting of lockdown

EasyJet ticket sales more than doubled in a matter of hours, following the announcement by UK PM Boris Johnson of Britain’s gradual exit from the lockdown.

The announcement by the British Prime Minister on Monday for a possible resumption of international travel on May 17, resulted in a 337% increase in air bookings.

Airline companies such as EasyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways owner saw their shares rise after Johnson announced the economy would gradually open up.

“We have seen an increase in demand for travel,” said EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

“The increase in bookings shows that the British were waiting for the government’s signal for the resumption of travel,” Mr. Lundgren added.

Sunny places like Malaga, Alicante, and Palma in Spain, the Lighthouse in Portugal, and the Greek island of Crete are among the top destinations, according to EasyJet.

While travel may be allowed earlier, August is the prime month most people choose for their vacation.

