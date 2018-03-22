Crete’s Heraklion wins 3 Greek tourism awards (VIDEOS)

It was not long ago that Euromonitor, a major independent research firm, had placed Heraklion as Europe’s fastest growing tourist destination for 2017

The Municipality of Heraklion has won three prizes at the Greek Tourism Awards 2018.

This week’s event at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center in Athens was held under the auspices of the Greek Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Tourism.

The Cretan municipality was a candidate in three different categories and won awards in all of them. During the ceremony, Heraklion won awards for its sports tourism, its dedicated tourist website and for its ‘Crete, one story, 5+1 civilizations’ festival.

This triple distinction has placed the Municipality of Heraklion first among all local government organizations in the country.

The awards were received by the Deputy Mayor of Sports, Kostas Vardavas; the Deputy Mayor of Tourism, Gian Andrea Garancini and the Deputy Mayor of Culture Aristea Plevris.

The city mayor, Vasilis Lambrinos, said: “The awards for the Municipality of Heraklion confirm that in the tourism sector as a whole, our progress is lasting.

“In sports tourism, we have been able to attract visitors and athletes from all over the world throughout the year”.

He also confirmed that Crete, one story, 5+1 civilizations had gained national recognition and that its tourist website is an ideal complement to the efforts of the administration to showcase the city digitally.

These distinctions not only bring satisfaction to the municipality but also portray the great touristic potentials of Heraklion.

