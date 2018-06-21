Cristiano Ronaldo engaged? (photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sparked engagement rumours by wearing an impressive diamond on her ring finger as she watched her footballing partner play at the World Cup on Thursday. The couple – who have recently been the subject of pregnancy rumours – seem happier than ever recently, with Georgina supporting her boyfriend in the footballing tournament in Russia, as well as celebrating their twin son and daughter’s first birthdays earlier this month. Georgina, who looked beautiful as ever as she sat in the stands, didn’t seem to be hiding her impressive rock!

It certainly seems to be a new piece of jewellery, although this isn’t the first time the 24-year-old has been pictured with a sparkling diamond on her ring finger. In September 2017, she sat with her boyfriend watching a football match wearing a show-stopping ring on her engagement finger, too.

The model recently spoke out regarding the pregnancy rumours surrounding herself and Cristiano, after many believed the football star was preparing to welcome his fifth child with her. She spoke to HELLO!’s sister publication, HOLA!, to set the record straight. “No, I’m not pregnant,” she said. “Although, in the future, we’d love to have more children.”

HAPPY IS THE NEW RICH ❤️ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) στις 5 Ιούλ, 2016 στις 11:18 πμ PDT