The alleged victim failed to initially identify him as her “attacker”

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges over an alleged rape at a Las Vegas hotel after prosecutors said his accuser’s unwillingness to name an attacker stopped a proper forensic investigation.

Kathryn Mayorga claims that the Juventus star sexually assaulted her in 2009 after they met at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms hotel.

But today it emerged that prosecutors will not file charges against the striker, who was pictured with Ms Mayorga on the evening in question.

