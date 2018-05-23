Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner in rare appearence wearing a bikini (sexy photos)

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed their baby daughter six months ago one year after their relationship. The couple was photographed on a holiday in Ibiza on Thursday, along with Ronaldo’s 7-year-old son and Georgina showing off a diamond ring. Georgina wore a sexy, gray bikini that brought out her curves as she had fun with her famed fiancé at Ibiza Beach.