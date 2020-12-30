Croatia earthquake – Scary video shows ground literally bouncing up and down

The footage was captured as the Mayor was giving an interview

One more video of the many posted on social media, and possibly the scariest, about the 6.4 earthquake that rocked Croatia came to light.

The footage captured the moment when the ground starts to literally bounce as the mayor talking to the press. So far, seven people have lost their lives as a result of the quake, while at least 20 are injured.

There were three strong aftershocks this morning, measuring 4.7, 4.8, and 4.1 Richter.

