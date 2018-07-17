Croatia football team to donate World Cup prize money to needy children fund

Coach of the team calls on politicians to refrain from exploiting team’s success

In a commendable gesture, all the players and coaching staff of the Croatian national football team decided to donate their 2nd spot share of the Russian World Cup prize money pool to the special charity funds for Croatian children.

The players say that many Croatian families are living in very harsh times, with many of them not even having visited the sea.

The fund will be financing summer holidays for children.

It should be noted that the prize fund of the World Cup this year amounted to 400 million dollars.

The coach of the team, Zlatko Dalić, asked politicians not to use the victory of the athletes for self-promotion and noted that Croatia is a poor country, which is why they have decided to donate the prize money to charity.