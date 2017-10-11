Crossing mainland Greece by bike: Registrations’ opening for “Bike Odyssey 2018″

The organization beyond racing action gives the opportunity to see the whole area and the wild beauty of Pindos as a great outing!

The participants in the mountain biking race will enjoy eight days of mountain bike on the most beautiful paths of Pindos – The starting point will be in the picturesque Smixi of Grevena and through Metsovo, Pyli of Trikala, Neochori of Karditsa, Krikello of Evritania, Athanasios Diakos of Fokida, Ano Chora of Etoloakarnania, cyclists will reach at Nafpaktos.

In the final line are the preparations for the registrations’ opening of the 6th Bike Odyssey International Bike Race, which will take place from 17 to 24 June 2018, with its main part crossing Pindos.

It is one of the toughest mountain biking races in the world and the largest of its kind in Greece. It lasts eight days in total, with a corresponding number of stages, and the route has a total distance of 620 km with 19800 meters of altitude difference! Teams of two riders are taking part in the race.

The event began in 2013 and takes place in June every year and attracts worldwide interest, as in the first five races in the past years participated cyclists from France, England, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, Russia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Indonesia, Australia, Israel , Cyprus, South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, Scotland.

Participating athletes will enjoy eight days of mountain bike on the most beautiful paths of Pindos. The starting point, according to the initial program, which may undergo minor modifications, will be in the picturesque Smixi of Grevena and with intermediate daily finishes at Metsovo, Pyli of Trikala, Neochori of Karditsa, Krikello of Evritania, Athanasios Diakos of Fokida, Ano Chora of Etoloakarnania, the race has as a final destination the city of Nafpaktos. Overall, cyclists will go through at least 50 small and large villages along this route.

In parallel with the main race, two 3-day races are organized at the beginning and at the end of the eight-day race, for those who do not have the choice or the level of a multi-day test: 3-Day North Odyssey (starting at Smixi) and 3-Day South Odyssey, starting at Krikello and finishing at Nafpaktos.

The athletes will have the opportunity to cross places of unbelievable natural beauty, pass through forests, rivers and places of historical interest and feel the intensity and adrenaline of this epic race.

The organization beyond racing action gives the opportunity to anyone who wants to experience Bike Odyssey from the tourist side to see the whole area and the wild beauty of Pindos as a great outing!

The registrations will open at midnight on November 30st dawn to December 1st and will last throughout December.

The teaser video of the race:

More information on: bikeodyssey.gr