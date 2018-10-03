Crowd chants “we want Kavanaugh” at Trump rally (video)

Supporters of President Donald Trump broke into a “We want Kavanaugh!” chant during a rally at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, Tuesday evening.

Speaking before the raucous crowd, President Trump told attendees that “since the very first second he was announced,” Democrats vehemently opposed Kavanaugh because the Supreme Court nominee “follow[ed] the Constitution as written.”

The president’s declaration drew loud cheers from the audience and was soon followed by an energic “We want Kavanaugh!” chant.

read more at breitbart.com