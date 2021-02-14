Crowd protests against Covid-19 lockdown in Thessaloniki (videos-photos)

The protesters are calling for the measures to be suspended

A crowd of people braved the low temperatures and snowfall in Thessaloniki and gathered at the city’s landmark the “White Tower” in the centre to protest against the restrictive Covid-19 measures imposed by Greek authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally was organised online, but no group or person has officially taken responsibility for the event. “We demand our lives back,” says the photo of the call, which was shared on thousands of Facebook profiles.

The gathered people are shouting slogans against the Government. “Down with the coronavirus junta,” one banner read.



