Crucial elections for Erdogan – Four dead & 62 injured people throughout Turkey (Upd)

UPDATE: According to the information so far, it seems that Erdogan’s candidate in the local elections wins in Istanbul, while his candidate in Ankara loses.



————————————————————————

A father and a son were fatally wounded in a fight in a polling station in Malatya province in Southeastern Turkey, as the Turkish agency DHA reports.

The victims are Hassan Aktas and Ilia Aktas and were shot in the school that served as a polling station.

As the DHA says, the tragic incident occurred at 10:30′ in the morning and began with a verbal conflict of opposing teams that evolved into a fight, with some pulling out guns and eventually shooting the two people.

The police secured the polling station and a large part of the area and arrested the person who allegedly shot the two people.

Two more people have been killed during the election procedure in Turkey without any details being made public thus far.

The injured people throughout Turkey are 62.