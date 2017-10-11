Cruise ship of orgies to embark on Crete trip (video)

Swinger-themed holidays is a niche in the tourism industry that is has a “special” target group and is gaining in popularity. Dutch company “SDC” offers its clients erotic escapades all over the world in its cruise ships, with Crete and the Aegean being one of the favourite destinations. Their site is prmoting its new erotic packages for 2018 and Crete has a prominent place on the menu. The site advertises its Cretan tour: “A sexy Grecian playground, where one of the most prominent male Olympian gods, Zeus roamed while making passionate love to at least nine different goddesses in ancient times! This event provides you with absolutely the perfect lifestyle vacation at the crossroads of Africa, Asia and Europe! The all-inclusive concept at this sexy 5 star resort, where Greek hospitality is key!

All-Inclusive, unique theme nights and with our biggest playroom ever, Crete is like nothing you’ve seen before. Let our DJ keep you moving as you sunbathe by the pool, get swept away as our MC brings the heat with sexy poolside games! Dance the night way in the spicy nightclub where our DJ plays only the best to keep you dancing through the night!

Soak up the charming atmosphere of a laid-back beach town decked out with a nice selection of cafe’s, taverna’s and shops within walking distance. Being the largest island off the coast of Greece, located in the southern side of the Aegean Sea, Crete is truly an exquisite destination where you can discover Minoan palaces, Venetian towns, Medieval castles, Ottoman mosques and Byzantine monasteries from past civilizations. If you haven’t been to Crete before, imagine the most beautiful coast line ever, with both rocky and sandy beaches, mountains in the background and scents of orange blossom and jasmine, plus about 350 like-minded adventurous people just like yourself holding a glass of iced raki ready to party! Yiamas!”

As local news site holidaynews.gr reports, whenever the swinger cruise ship embarks on its voyage for Crete it is always a topic for discussion among the islanders.