Cruise ship returns to Crete after 12 confirmed Covid-19 detected

The TUI-owned vessel was in Milos

Twelve people on TUI-owned cruise ship Mein Schiff 6 were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19, forcing the vessel to return to the port of Heraklion from Milos where it had moored.

The ship had recently sailed from Crete marking the resumption of cruise holidays in Greece.

During the sampling tests that are constantly carried out, 150 samples were taken, with 12 of them “coming out” positive for the coronavirus.

The confirmed cases were all members of the crew of the cruise ship, which is carrying over 1000 passengers.

The patients have already been quarantined and will be subjected to a new test.

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, has already been informed about the situation.