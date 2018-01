CSKA Moscow proved too strong for Greek champions Panathinaikos in Athens coming away with a win (70-75). In a tight match, the Euroleague leaders had Rodriguez with 20 points and Higgins with 14. For the Greek team, captain Nick Calathes and Thanasis Antetokounmpo scored 13 points each with Calathes giving 10 assists. Nikos Pappas was the Greek champion’s top scorer with 14 points. The loss means the Greens drop to a 12-7 record.