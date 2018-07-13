Cypriot Community of Australia commemorates 44 years since the Turkish invasion

It is now 44 years since the Turkish army invaded Cyprus, and during all this time, Cypriots all over the world have never lost their spirit and faith that the issue will be resolved.

The annual commemoration of the tragedy of Cyprus has always been an opportunity for Cypriot Australians to gather and express this resilience.

This year the Cypriot Community of Australia, along with the Justice for Cyprus Coordination Committee (SEKA) will be holding a number of events in Australia.

Starting on Sunday, the SEKA will begin the events in Sydney with a memorial service at the Cathedral of The Annunciation of Our Lady in Redfern at 10.30 am, followed by a peaceful march that will begin at 2.15 pm and will lead outside the Town Hall.

After the march is over, there will be a gathering at the Cypriot Community building at 3.30 pm, in attendance of the High Commissioner of the Cypriot Republic in Australia, Martha Mavromati, the Greek Ambassador in Sydney Christos Karras, the leadership of the SEKA and the Cypriot Community. Representing the Cypriot Republic will be the President of the Democratic Rally party, Averof Neofytou.

Commemorative events are also being held in Victoria; last Sunday a service was held in honour of the fallen men and women at the Australian Hellenic Memorial in Kings Domain.

Commemorations will continue on Friday 20 July at 5.00 pm, with a vigil at the steps of Melbourne Town Hall, where a human chain will be formed as a sign of support toward the people of Cyprus. That will be followed by a light supper at the Cyprus Community building in Victoria (495 Lygon St, East Brunswick) in memory of the thousands of people that were torn away from their country after the invasion.

Following these events, on Sunday 22 July starting at 1.00 pm, there will be a peaceful march that will begin from Lonsdale Street and will lead to the steps of city hall, as the people of Cyprus show their support in the efforts of solving the Cypriot matter. This march will be in the presence of Mr Neofytou and Cypriot Navy Secretary of State, Natasa Pilidou.

