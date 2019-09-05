Cypriot Foreign Minister “less optimistic” after fifth round of meetings

“On Monday, I was more optimistic than I am today,” Christodoulides said

A fifth round of meetings on Thursday between UN envoy Jane Holl Lute and the two leaders did not appear to resolve a stumbling block which is hindering efforts for an agreement on terms of reference.

The spokespersons of both leaders have left open the possibility of an additional round of consultations on Friday.

Speaking on CyBC radio later in the day, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said that he could not rule out the possibility that Lute’s efforts for an agreement could fail, noting that all possibilities are open.

“On Monday, I was more optimistic than I am today,” Christodoulides said.

After holding a one-hour meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north on Thursday, Lute arrived at the presidential palace at 11am to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, as efforts continued to finalize the terms under which negotiations between the two sides can begin.

