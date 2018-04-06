Cypriot government concerned over Akkuyu nuclear plant

Prodromos Prodromou, the Cypriot government spokesman characterized the recent Turkish announcement over the future creation of a nuclear power plant “worrisome”. The plant, according to Ankara will be located at Akkuyu, in the Mersin province which lies only 64km from the Northern coasts of Cyprus.

Mr. Prodromou noted his concern over Turkey’s activities in the region and highlighted that while the Cypriot government is participating into trilateral summits in order to create a framework for the peaceful collaboration in the wider region, Turkey is acting in a way that raises question marks among the Western governments.

Mr. Prodromou also expressed his hope that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will allow the continuation of negotiations for the Cypriot issue, so that eventually a “well-prepared” International Summit may be convened on the matter.

Source: thegreekobserver