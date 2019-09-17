Cypriot Government exercises diplomatic and political means for the prevention of the settlement of Famagusta

We will use all our diplomatic and political means to denounce and prevent the settlement of Famagusta, but also to urge continued the UN Secretary-General’s initiative to reopen the negotiations, the Cypriot Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said, in the margin of a national heroes’ memorial in Nicosia.

Called to comment on provocative statements by Turkish officials about Cyprus, the Spokesman said, “For two years Turkey has been trying to prevent the resumption of negotiations; it does not accept the concept of their resumption because it wants to avoid and nullify the Guterres framework, and in particular the provisions of the framework and the parameters for the abolition of guarantees and the withdrawal of the occupying army.

In the meantime, he said, it is demanding the abolition of the sovereign of the Republic of Cyprus through a non-existent commission on the pretext of natural gas, and is acting with stark aggression against the Republic of Cyprus at sea, while also using as a blackmail the threat of the colonization of the city of Famagusta, which has been holding captive and hostage for 45 years in a state of desolation, without implementing Security Council resolutions. Apparently, Turkey is intervening at this time also to prevent an apparent deal between the President of the Republic and the Turkish Cypriot leader on the terms of reference.

