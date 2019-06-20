Cypriot President briefs Donald Tusk on Turkish provocations

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades, on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

President Anastasiades briefed Donald Tusk on developments in relation to Turkish provocation in the Cypriot EEZ. In a tweet after the meeting, Mr. Tusk wrote: “President @AnastasiadesCY updated me on the situation off the coast of Cyprus. I expect #EUCO to confirm its full solidarity with Cyprus and its readiness to respond appropriately.”

“I briefed the President of the European Council, Mr Tusk, of the continuing acts of unlawful actions. We discussed the European Union’s reaction to Turkey’s violations of the Republic of Cyprus’s EEZ”, Nikos Anastasiades wrote in his own post on twitter.