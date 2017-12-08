Cypriot spokesperson: “Erdogan’s claims on Lausanne Treaty not in the right direction”

The Cypriot government’s spokesperson, Nikos Christodoulides, stated that the sayings of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Lausanne Treaty is not in the right direction.

He mentioned that the Greek government and the international community respect the Lausanne Treaty and this should have been considered in the deepest level by Erdogan.

The President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, during the European Council meeting, where they will have the chance to exchange more information, after the completion of the Turkish visit.

The President of the EP, Antonio Tajani, visits Cyprus

On a parallel development, the President of the EP, Antonio Tajani, stated during his meeting with Cypriot President, Nicos Anastasiades, in Nicosia today, that the European Parliament supports the termination of the Turkish military occupation of northern Cyprus.

Antonio Tajani, who is paying an official visit to Cyprus held talks with Nicos Anastasiades on Brexit, the Future of the EU, the EU -Turkey relations, economy, as well as the Cyprus problem.

Regarding the Cyprus problem, Tajani said that the EP supported the negotiations based on the UN parameters and also supports the termination of the military occupation by Turkey in the north, stressing that this was stated on an EP document on June 6, 2017.

“I stressed that we are committed to supporting all necessary procedures to achieve a solution,” he said.

Speaking about Brexit he said that were positive developments noting that Cyprus had a positive role to play for peace in the Mediterranean. He also praised Cypriot government for its efforts during the economic crisis for reducing unemployment and boosting economic growth stating that “we see very positive results in Cyprus”.

In his statements, Anastasiades referred to Brexit, saying Cyprus welcomed the agreement between the EU and the UK on the three areas of priority during the first phase of the negotiations. Additionally, he briefed Tajani on the Cyprus issue reiterating his position that a new Cyprus Conference must be well prepared.

Anastasiades also briefed the President of the EP on the obstacles imposed by Turkey regarding the humanitarian aid to the Greek Cypriot enclaved in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus.

Source: thegreekobserver.com